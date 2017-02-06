20 Chikungunya Cases, Six Of Dengue In January After Season End

As many as 20 chikungunya cases have been reported in the national capital in January, even as the season of the vector-borne diseases ended in December.Six cases of dengue have also been reported last month, according to a municipal report released today.A total of 4,431 cases of dengue were reported till the end of 2016, according to the report by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation which tabulates the data on behalf of all municipal corporations in the city.Till January 14, only two chikungnuya cases were reported, while no dengue case had been reported till then.Chikungunya and dengue cases in the national capital had tapered off by December first week ending the vector-borne disease season in the city that witnessed its outbreak in the last 10 years.At least 15 fatalities were reported last year at various hospitals in the city due to complications triggered by chikungunya, though the civic bodies have kept the death tally at zero.At least 21 deaths due to dengue have been reported at various hospitals, including nine at AIIMS, though the official tally of the SDMC stands at 10.17 suspected deaths due to malaria has also been reported by the civic bodies.In one of the worst outbreak, a total of 12,221 cases were reported in Delhi till December 24, out of which 9,749 were confirmed.The season for the vector-borne diseases begins from mid July and generally lasts till November-end.