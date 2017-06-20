20,000 Litres Petrol Spill After Oil Tanker Overturns In Delhi's Moolchand, 2 Injured

30 mins and counting. Traffic at a standstill at Moolchand underpass. Don't trust Google Maps today - avoid! pic.twitter.com/z6LcJIrKgp -Divya (@Divya_Chug) June 20, 2017

#DelhiRains petrol tanker overturns in delhi's moolchand underpass. 20,000 ltr petrol wasted. huge traffic jam on ring road pic.twitter.com/RFcGRvHr0y -varun goyal (@varunmaddy) June 20, 2017

An oil tanker overturned near Delhi's Moolchand underpass today morning, spilling 20,000 litres of petrol and injuring two, reported news agency ANI. The incident led to massive traffic jam on the Ring Road and surrounding areas.The driver and the helper of the tanker were injured and admitted to a hospital, police said, reported the Press Trust of India.Police sealed off the area after petrol spilled on the road.The national capital also experienced overnight rain that further added to the chaos and waterlogging on major roads. Traffic movement on Ring Road, MG Road, ISBT Road was affected due to incessant rains.Delhiites took to Twitter to inform about the incident and traffic jam: