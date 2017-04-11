2-Year-Old Crushed To Death By Mini-Truck In Delhi

A two-year-old boy died while his five-year-old sister sustained minor injuries when a reversing mini-truck hit them in northeast Delhi's Jyoti Nagar area.The incident happened on Sunday afternoon when the siblings were returning home from a nearby grocery, police said.The Tata Ace vehicle was reversing when it hit Aditya Dandwal while his sister Mahi escaped with minor injuries, they added. Aditya was rushed to the GTB Hospital where he succumbed during treatment.After passers-by raised an alarm, the driver managed to speed away, police said."The Tata Ace had been hired by a family that was in the process of shifting their house. We have identified the family that had hired the vehicle and have sought details of the company from which the vehicle was hired," said a senior police officer.The driver's details will be procured from the company, he added. Aditya's body was handed over to his family members after the autopsy.