2 Sleeping On Pavement Killed As Car Allegedly Runs Over Them In Delhi

Share EMAIL PRINT Police said they have taken blood sample of the driver to see if he was drunk. (Representational) New Delhi: Two people who were sleeping on a pavement were killed when a car ran over them in north Delhi today, the police said. Two others were injured, police said. Police said the car, a compact sedan, was coming from Rajghat and heading toward Inter-State Bus Terminal or ISBT at 12 noon when the driver allegedly lost control and ran over four people sleeping on a pavement, killing two of them instantly.



Police said the driver has been identified as Harish Kumar, 32, a guest teacher at a government school in Yamuna Vihar. The two injured people, identified by their first names Rashid and Deepak, are undergoing treatment at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, police said, adding the two others who died in the accident are yet to be identified.



Police said the accused told them he swerved the car to the left in order to avoid hitting a beggar who was crossing the road. Though his claim is being verified, police said they suspect the man could have fallen asleep at the wheels.



Police said they have taken Mr Kumar's blood sample to check if he was driving under the influence.



On April 20, two people were killed after they were run over by a car allegedly driven by a class 12 student in north Delhi's Kashmere Gate.