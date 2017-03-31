2 Shot Dead In South West Delhi

Two persons, including a woman, were shot dead by unidentified persons in southwest Delhi's Chhawla area on Thursday afternoon.The incident took place in Shikarpur village when Meena Dhankhad (45) and Sharad (24) were heading towards Gurgaon on their two-wheeler and were intercepted by some unidentified persons, police said."Prima facie the accused first stopped them and opened fire on them. After killing them, the attackers escaped from the spot," a senior police officer said.The area from where they were passing was isolated and there was no one around when the incident occurred, he said."The incident came to light when some passersby found their dead bodies and informed the police around 4 PM. The local police reached the spot and rushed the two victims to a hospital where they were declared brought dead," the officer said.A crime forensic team of district was later called and officials from crime branch also visited the crime scene."It appears that they were shot from close range. Sharad sustained three bullet wounds, while Meena sustained one," he said.Police said it's a blind murder case and they have not ruled out any angle including personal dispute, he said.It is also suspected that the double murder could be a fallout of gang rivalry as the victim woman's son along with his accomplices was allegedly involved in the murder of a man last month.The woman's son is absconding, said the officer.