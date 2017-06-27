2 Killed, 7 Injured In Cylinder Blast In South Delhi

Four fire-tenders were rushed to the spot and the flames were brought under control by 11 pm, police said.

Delhi | | Updated: June 27, 2017 07:39 IST
2 shanties caught fire and 9 were injured in the incident, the officer said.

New Delhi:  Two women were killed and at least seven others were injured in a gas cylinder burst in south-east Delhi's Okhla.

A call was received around 9.55 pm about a cylinder blast at a tea stall in the Tata Steel jhuggis, said a senior officer of the Delhi Fire Services.

Four fire-tenders were rushed to the spot and the flames were brought under control by 11 pm, he added.

Two shanties caught fire and at least nine persons had burn injuries in the incident, the officer said.

All the injured persons were rushed to the ESI and Safdarjung hospitals, said the police.

Of them, two women died at the ESI Hospital, while the condition of the seven others was stated to be critical, they added.
 

