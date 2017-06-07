2 Car Thieves Arrested Near Delhi's Khan Market After 15 km Chase

Two car thieves were arrested near Khan Market in Delhi after a 15-kilometre chase by two policemen. Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Islamuddin and Constable Irshad started chasing a group of car thieves from Hauz Khas and managed to arrest them near Khan Market, the police said.The two policemen spotted four men in a car near Father Angel School in Gautam Nagar. One of the occupants of the car got out and tried to open the door of another car by disabling its lock, the police said.The cops cornered the man but he managed to flee along with his accomplices.The policemen alerted the nearby police stations and started following the car on a two-wheeler.The car was finally intercepted near Khan Market and two of its occupants were arrested, while the other two managed to flee.The two arrested persons -- Javed and Shahnawaz - were natives of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, the police said, adding that a stolen car and tools used to steal vehicles were seized.