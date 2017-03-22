18-Year-Old Girl Attacked With Acid In South Delhi, Admitted In AIIMS Hospital

Delhi | | Updated: March 22, 2017 14:51 IST
18-Year-Old Girl Attacked With Acid In South Delhi, Admitted In AIIMS Hospital

The woman has been admitted to AIIMS hopital.

New Delhi:  A woman has been admitted to AIIMS hospital with burn injuries after she was attacked with acid in Delhi's Sangam Vihar today, allegedly her friend.

Police received a call about the incident around 10.20 am and rushed the woman to the hospital.

The accused, Ravi Kumar, later went to the police station and admitted to have thrown diluted acid (used as a toilet cleaner) on the woman, police said.

"He was suspicious that she was talking to some other boy. The girl has been admitted to AIIMS with some burn injuries on her body," a senior police officer said.

(With inputs from PTI)

