10 Years Jail To Man For Sexually Assaulting Minor Girl

A man has been sent to prison for 10 years for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl, with a city court saying the victim's testimony was truthful and consistent.Additional Sessions Judge Gautam Manan also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on Uttar Pradesh resident Rohit who was convicted for committing the offence in 2013."Forensic evidence lends support to the version of the girl and establishes that accused had sexually assaulted the girl," the judge said."Testimony of the girl is found to be truthful and consistent in material particulars," the judge added.The court also asked the Delhi State Legal Services Authority to pay Rs three lakh as compensation to the family of the victim as restorative and compensatory justice.The accused was held guilty of the offences under sections 376 (Punishment for rape), 342 (Punishment for wrongful confinement)and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of IPC along with section 6 (Punishment for aggrevated penetrative sexual assault) of POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual offences) Act.According to the prosecution, the accused assaulted the girl when she went to the first floor of a factory where she was residing with her family near Narela in north Delhi. It was alleged that he pushed her into a room and raped her.The accused denied all the allegations and claimed he was falsely implicated in the case.He had contended that the father of girl had borrowed Rs 5,000 from him. When he demanded the money back, her father picked up a fight with him.The court relied up on the forensic evidence to establish sexual assault and noted that the girl's stand was consistent throughout the trial.