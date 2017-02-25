1 Shot Dead In Clash Between 2 Groups Outside Wedding Venue In Delhi

A man was shot dead and two others sustained bullet injuries during a clash between two groups outside a wedding venue in south east Delhi's Dakshinpuri area, police said on Friday.A Police Control Room (PCR) call was received around 12.30 am on Friday about an incident of firing outside a wedding venue in Dakshinpuri.Policemen reached the spot and found Shekhar Yadav, Vikas Arya and Harneet Singh injured with bullet injuries. They were taken to a hospital, a police official said.The reason behind the clash and firing is not yet known, but it is believed that two members of each groups got involved in a scuffle over a trivial matter when one was pushed by the other, police said. Several rounds were fired during the clash and stones were also pelted, the police added."Mr Yadav and Mr Arya were admitted to Batra hospital while Mr Singh was taken to Safdarjung Hospital. Mr Yadav later succumbed to his injuries," Deputy Commissioner of Police (south east) Romil Baaniya said.One of the accused has been apprehended and a case of murder, attempt to murder and rioting has been registered at Ambedkar Nagar Police Station. Raids are being conducted to arrest the other accused, he said.Mr Yadav's family members said he had gone to attend a wedding along with his friends on Thursday evening and later they received information that he was shot at, police said.Police denied that the death of Mr Yadav and injuries to others were due to celebratory fire, adding that firing took place outside the wedding venue. CCTV footage has also been examined to establish the sequence of events and role of each individual involved in the clash and firing, the police officer added.