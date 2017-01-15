1,250 People Arrested For Drinking Liquor In Public Places In Delhi

Cracking down on people drinking liquor in public places, the Excise Department of Delhi government has arrested 1,250 violators in over last three months as part of its ongoing campaign.The department also impounded several cars in which violators were found to be consuming alcohol in public places.Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had launched the campaign on November 7, saying consumption of alcohol in the open, particularly near liquor vends and in vehicles, was not merely a safety hazard but a major problem for women security."Excise department has arrested 1,250 violators for consuming liquor in public places. Besides, we have also impounded several vehicles, most of them cars, in which people were drinking alcohol," said a senior government official.However, the exact numbers of such vehicles is yet to be ascertained.Intensifying the drive across the capital, Mr Sisodia, who also heads the Excise Department, recently gave powers to sub-divisional magistrates and tehsildars to take action against violators besides forming ten additional teams."We have increased the teams which visit liquor shops and catch those found drinking in the open. Apart from that, the department has also ordered all liquor shops to install CCTV cameras to keep a tab on people," the official said.On the first day of the campaign, 36 people were arrested while 41 were held the next day for drinking liquor in public places.According to the Excise Act, anyone caught drinking publicly has to pay a fine of Rs 5,000 and anyone creating nuisance in public is also fined Rs 10,000 and awarded imprisonment of six months.