Woman, Daughter Hospitalised After They Ate Snake With Cabbage

A 35-year-old woman and her teenage daughter were hospitalised here after they accidentally cooked and ate a baby snake along with a vegetable last night, an official said today.Though the condition of Afzaan Imam (35) and her daughter Aamna (15) is stable, the doctors at the state-run MY Hospital are conducting various tests on them to find trace of poison, if any, in their bodies.Dr Dharmendra Jhanwar of Medicine department at the hospital said the woman and the girl were vomiting when they were admitted last night.He said Afzaan and Aamna accidentally cooked the snakelet along with a cabbage while having dinner. "The mother-daughter duo cooked a cabbage last night.They told us that a snakelet was hidden in the vegetable, which also got chopped and cooked. After consuming the cabbage, they spotted the pieces of the baby snake in the remaining vegetable," he said.He said Afzaan and Aamna are being subjected to various check-ups to ascertain if the consumption of the reptile has caused any damage to their body tissues."A snake's poison becomes dangerous when it mixes in blood and gets circulated. We will monitor the condition of both the patients for the next couple of days," he added.It is not known if the snake was venomous.