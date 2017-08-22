Widower Wanting To Remarry Kills Minor Daughter, Arrested

The Delhi Police have arrested a 28-year-old widower for allegedly killing his minor daughter after his sister-in-law suggested he abandon the child as a condition for their marriage.The police have arrested Dharambir and his 19-year-old nephew Sanjay for assisting him in killing the seven-year-old girl last month, officials said.On July 17, the girl was taken to a hospital where the doctors declared her "brought dead". Mr Dharambir did not claim any foul play, even as the autopsy report indicated that the girl was strangulated to death, said MN Tiwari, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer).During investigation, it was revealed that Mr Dharambir and Mr Sanjay were involved in killing the girl. He had also planned to kill his other two children in a bid to solemnise his second marriage, Mr Tiwari said.They were arrested here yesterday, he said. During interrogation, Mr Dharambir told police that his wife died in June due to Hepatitis-B. After his wife's death, he grew close to one of his sisters-in-law and proposed marriage to her, the police officer said.The woman told him that she will marry him only if he will abandon or eliminate his children as she could not afford to look after them, said the officer.In order to get married to the woman, Mr Dharambir hatched a plan with Sanjay to kill his daughter and strangulated her, added the DCP.