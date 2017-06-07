Uttarakhand: Chopper Carrying Pilgrims Makes Emergency Landing

The chopper with the pilot and three others, including two women, on board was returning from Govindghat to Sahastradhara helipad in Dehradun

Cities | | Updated: June 07, 2017 00:58 IST
34 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Uttarakhand: Chopper Carrying Pilgrims Makes Emergency Landing

Among the passengers, a man and two women hailed from Hyderabad and Delhi (Representational)

Gopeshwar:  A private helicopter with pilgrims on board had to make an emergency landing today due to bad weather at the Gopeshwar Stadium.

The chopper with the pilot and three others, including two women, on board was returning from Govindghat to Sahastradhara helipad in Dehradun after the pilgrims had visited Badrinath.

It had to make the emergency landing at the stadium owing to bad weather following sudden heavy showers, Chamoli's Disaster Management officer N K Joshi said.

Among the passengers, a man and a woman hailed from Hyderabad, while another woman was from Delhi, Mr Joshi said.

The helicopter belonged to Heritage Aviation Pvt Ltd, he said.

The chopper will take off only after the weather improved, he said. 
 

Trending

Share this story on

34 Shares
ALSO READDog Accidentally Set Tractor In Motion, Kills Multi-Millionaire Dairy Farmer
Gopeshwar StadiumSahastradhara

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
BaywatchA Death In The Gunj Sachin: A Billion DreamsICC Champions Trophy ScheduleLive Cricket Score

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................