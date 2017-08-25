UP: Man Kills Wife, Sets Self Ablaze After Argument

According to the couple's family members Wahid was suffering from depression due to job-related problems.

Cities | | Updated: August 25, 2017 14:44 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
UP: Man Kills Wife, Sets Self Ablaze After Argument

Police said both the bodies have been sent for postmortem (Representational Image)

Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh:  A 48-year-old man allegedly beat his wife to death and later set himself ablaze in Nevada village of Sahdullanagar area in the district, police said today.

Abdul Wahid attacked his wife, Ajbunisha (45), with a baton yesterday following a quarrel between the two. She died on the spot, they said.

Wahid then set himself on fire and was rushed to a Gonda hospital where he succumbed, police said, adding that both bodies have been sent for postmortem.

According to their family members Wahid was suffering from depression due to job-related problems, a police official said.

Trending

Share this story on

 Share
ALSO READMavis Wanczyk, Mother Of Two Wins $758.7 Million In Record Single US Jackpot, Quits Job
crime in UPMan kills wifeUP NewsUttar Pradesh news

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreToilet Ek Prem KathaBareilly Ki BarfiJio Phone FAQBabumoshai Bandookbaaz

................................ Advertisement ................................