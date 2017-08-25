UP: Man Kills Wife, Sets Self Ablaze After Argument

A 48-year-old man allegedly beat his wife to death and later set himself ablaze in Nevada village of Sahdullanagar area in the district, police said today.Abdul Wahid attacked his wife, Ajbunisha (45), with a baton yesterday following a quarrel between the two. She died on the spot, they said.Wahid then set himself on fire and was rushed to a Gonda hospital where he succumbed, police said, adding that both bodies have been sent for postmortem.According to their family members Wahid was suffering from depression due to job-related problems, a police official said.