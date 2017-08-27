UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Warns Land Sharks Of Crackdown

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today directed revenue officials to finalise demarcation of land within three months in pending dispute cases and warned land sharks to return grabbed property voluntarily or be prepared to face stern action.Yogi Adityanath said this during his two day visit to the temple town, where he made a surprise visit to the Cant police station and also visited Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay district hospital at Pandeypur.He also held a review meeting with district officials here yesterday and asked them to work efficiently warning that laxity would not be tolerated.Asserting that he was well aware about the functioning of government officials, the chief minister asked them to act honestly and stop harassment of the poor and the weaker ensuring justice for them.Pitching for the setting up of a 'Pawan Path' that aims at developing a circuit of prominent temples of the city with the famous Kashi Vishwanath temple as the pivot, he said that it could include all prominent temples of Lord Shiva and Goddess Durga.Issuing a stern warning to land mafia, who have grabbed the land of poor and weaker people using muscle power and influence, Yogi Adityanath said the properties should voluntarily be returned to the rightful owners or else his government would initiate action after two months in which they (land mafias) may lose their property.Attacking opposition parties, Yogi Adityanath alleged that land grabbing had thrived in the state in the past 15 years and said that such elements should mend their ways or be ready to face stern action.He claimed that law and order was ruined under the previous SP and BSP regimes but would now prevail under BJP rule.