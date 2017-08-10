Toll In Rajasthan Boat Tragedy Mounts To 8

The toll in the boat tragedy in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district rose to eight after seven more bodies were recovered by rescue teams this morning, an official said.A boat ferrying 17 people from Baran district's Harnawadashahaji to Iklera town here had capsized on Tuesday in the Parban river.The seven bodies, including those of two women, were fished out from different parts of the river that links Baran to Jhalawar, Kushal Singh Rajpurohit, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Jhalawar said.The first body was recovered on the day of the incident from the river's bank at Kakoni village in Baran, the officer said.On Tuesday, nine people, including four boatmen, were rescued safely while eight were feared to have drowned, he said.Besides, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), two State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and eight police teams were engaged in the rescue operations, the ASP said.