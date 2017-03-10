To Protest Moral Policing, Kisses And Hugs At Kochi's Marine Drive

Kochi: Slogans and kisses of victory filled the air in Kochi's marine drive on Thursday, as hundreds of people gathered to protest against moral policing and to reclaim their rightful space. "We want to change mindsets. What is happening is not democratic," says Lasar Mazhavil, one of the protesters. It was here on Wednesday that a group of Shiv Sena members chased couples away with sticks, shouting at and harassing them, as some policemen looked on.
Six Shiv Sena workers have been arrested. Aditya Thackeray, son of Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, suspended the six accused indefinitely from the party. One police official has been suspended for alleged inaction, and nine others have been transferred.
Targeted by the opposition, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan posted on Facebook, "Marine drive incident is a shame to Kerala. Won't allow any moral policing or goondaism in the state. These people think they can continue in the old ways of patriarchy, of subjugating women."
Last month, a 22-year-old man was found hanging outside his home after he and his female friend were filmed, abused and attacked by a group of men on Valentine's Day at an isolated spot on a beach in Kollam. Their video was uploaded on social media by a group of five men, all of whom were arrested.
But it was on February 22, that a couple took on the state police, as they took to the Facebook to question the moral policing by women in uniform. Vishnu was heard asking, "Tell us what vulgur activity have we done? Did we kiss? There are cameras here? Did we hug each other? You cannot harass us just because I have my hand on her shoulder."