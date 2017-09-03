To Escape Police, 'Thief' Dials 100, Claims Wife Raped By Cops

Rajesh allegedly stole a mobile phone from a house in Gejha village and was fleeing when policemen in a PCR van chased him.

Cities | | Updated: September 03, 2017 08:46 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
To Escape Police, 'Thief' Dials 100, Claims Wife Raped By Cops

During interrogation, Rajesh confessed he had given false information to save himself (Representational)

Noida:  An alleged mobile thief, to take the police off his tail, dialled '100' and gave false information that policemen were raping his wife, but failed in his attempt, a senior police official said today.

Last night, Rajesh allegedly stole a mobile phone from a house in Gejha village and was fleeing when policemen in a PCR van chased him, ASP Abhinand said.

The accused then dialled '100' and said that his wife was gang raped by PCR van policemen. This created tremors in Noida police, the official said.

Rajesh was nabbed after a chase and during interrogation he confessed that he had given false information to save himself, the ASP said.

The accused said that in the past too he had levelled false allegations on persons with whom he had altercations or wherever he was on the brink of being caught, the official said.

Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READAditya Thackeray On What Went Right In Mumbai's Pouring Rain
thief steals mobilefalse information wife being rapedrapedwife being rapedthief steals mobile dials 100

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreShubh Mangal SaavdhanBaadshahoiPhone 8Jio Phone

................................ Advertisement ................................