Station Master Suspended After Train Gets Sent On Wrong Route

The train, which was supposed to go towards Ghazipur from the Fefna station, instead headed for Mau.

Cities | | Updated: September 01, 2017 13:34 IST
Alleged laxity on the part of a station master in Fefna city sent a train from Fefna on the wrong route

Ballia:  A station master posted in Fefna has been suspended for alleged laxity after the Chhapra- Varanasi Intercity Express was sent on the wrong route, Railway officials said.

It was the alert passengers on board who ensured that it was stopped and brought back to Fefna, the officials said.

After a delay of 25 minutes, the train was sent on the right route, they said.

Taking note of the incident, Mr SK Jha, Divisional Rail Manager (DRM), Varansi suspended Fefna station officer VS Pandey and ordered a probe into the matter.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

