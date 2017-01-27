Russian Man Jumps To Death At Thiruvananthapuram Airport, Probe Ordered

Police are trying to unravel the mystery behind the death of a 30-year-old Russian man in the security hold area of Thiruvananthapuram International Airport.The Russian, Dani, had allegedly jumped to his death from the security hold area at around 11.35 pm on Thursday. A probe has been ordered into the incident.Speaking to IANS on Friday, Assistant Commissioner of Police Ajith Kumar said: "The CCTV visuals are being summoned and we will have a close look. We did speak to the people who witnessed the incident who said that he scaled the pipes near the security hold area and jumped down."Kumar, who is conducting the probe, also pointed that Dani arrived here from Nepal on January 19 with a friend Alexander, who is also Russian."According to the information we have, the two later went to an ashram in the outskirts of the capital city. While Dani vacated the ashram yesterday (Thursday), his friend, whom he met in Nepal, is yet to leave the ashram," he said."We are on the lookout for Alexander so as to get more information on Dani and to see if he had any issues," Kumar added.A senior Air India official told IANS that Dani was booked on the airline's flight to Mumbai which was scheduled to depart at 8.10 pm, but got delayed.However, what exactly triggered the incident is not clear yet.The flight official said that the incident occurred after the passengers had completed their security check and were waiting in the security hold area.Describing Dani's fall, a person said: "The Russian man was seen walking up and down in the security area and performing yoga. After behaving in a restless manner for a long time he suddenly climbed on to the railing and then jumped.""Being Republic Day, there should have been more security. Moreover, whenever there is any one behaving in such a manner, it's quite natural for security officials present or watching on the CCTV to act, which did not happen," the witness added.Dani fell near the customs area located on the ground floor. He was declared dead on being rushed to a hospital."This is a serious security breach as the incident took place in the highly secured zone when the entire place is expected to be covered by close circuit cameras," a source said.The Kerala police has contacted the Russian Consulate.