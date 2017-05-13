Raids In Government Schools After Snake Allegedly Found In Mid-Day Meal

Raids have been carried at six schools in Faridabad after a snake was allegedly found in the mid-day meal served to children in a government school.The snake was found in the food served to children in state-run Girls Senior Secondary School in NIT No-2 area in the district on May 11.The squad checked mid-day meals in schools at Uncha Gaon, Chandravali, Ahairvad and Tigaon Road in the district."We took in writing about any shortcomings in the quality of food being served in their schools from the principals concerned," said Deputy Superintendent Dinesh Yadav.Inedible carrot sticks were found in the rice being served to the students, said Rajendra Singh, Assistant sub inspector in the squad.The report about the quality of the food has been sent to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, he added.