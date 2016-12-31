Puducherry Bureaucrat Suspended For Allegedly Posting Obscene Video On WhatsApp

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi issued an order suspending a senior civil service officer for allegedly posting an obscene video clip in a WhatsApp group of government officials, the Raj Niwas said.Quoting the suspension order, PTI reported that the officer - identified as A S Sivakumar - may also face disciplinary action. Mr Sivakumar is the the union territory's Registrar of Cooperative Societies as well as the Director of the Department of Information Technology.The Lieutenant Governor has the power to suspend officers under the Central Civicl Sevices (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1965. Mr Sivakumar was ordered not to leave the headquarters without prior permission of the Lieutenant Governor.The official WhatsApp group helps the union territory's departmental heads to exchange and implement ideas and schemes.