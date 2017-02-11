Police Arrest 3 For Gold Heist In Gurugram

Haryana Police said on Saturday it has arrested three people for an armed bank robbery in Gurugram and recovered about 30 kg stolen gold, firearms and ammunition from them.A police spokesman said that some unidentified persons carrying firearms stole gold weighing 33 kg and Rs 7.80 lakh in cash from Manappuram Finance Bank on New Railway Road, Gurugram on February 9.They also injured employees and customers of the bank.A case was registered under Sections 395 and 397 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act at Civil Lines police station in Gurugram."While the Special Investigation Team (SIT) arrested three accused, namely Hoshiar Singh, Vikas Gupta and Bijender from Sector 29, Gurugram, another accused, Devender, was arrested from Ahmedabad," the spokesman said."At least 829 pouches of gold and some loose pouches, weighing about 30 kg, were recovered from their possession. Police also recovered two pistols and four rounds of ammunition from them," he added.