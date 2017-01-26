Pistol Found Inside Packaging Of Music System, Woman Detained

At a time when Delhi is on a high alert, a 27-year-old woman was detained by CISF personnel at Chandni Chowk metro station for carrying a country-made pistol inside the packaging of a music system.She was handed over to Delhi Police by CISF personnel for further questioning."During questioning, the woman said that yesterday she had bought the music system from a man in Tis Hazari for Rs 300 and she didn't know that a country-made pistol was hidden inside the packaging."Later, she came to Nayi Sadak in an autorickshaw to buy books for her children. When she went to the Chandni Chowk metro station, she was detained after the pistol was detected while checking at X-ray machine," a senior official said.Police said an FIR has been filed in the case and they are looking for the man who had reportedly sold the music system to the woman, who is a resident of Jahangirpuri area.She was questioned for several hours yesterday by a joint team of CISF, Delhi Police and its Special Cell personnel and was let off, police said.Police is looking for CCTV footage from the area where the woman had reportedly met the man and bought the music system, they said.