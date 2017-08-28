Nine Dead As Four Vehicles Pile Into Each Other Near Nashik

Nine persons were killed and over 15 injured in an accident involving four vehicles at Babhulgaon-Shivar near Yeola town in Nashik district of Maharashtra, the police said today.A car returning to Dhule from Ahmednagar collided with a van and seconds later a motorcyle and a bus of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) crashed into the accident spot yesterday, said Dr Rahul Khade, Deputy Superintendent of Police.The injured have been shifted to the government rural hospital at Yeola.Passengers in the car were returning to Dhule after attending an engagement function.While the MSRTC bus received minor damage, the other three vehicles were badly damaged, Khade said.The deceased were identified as Aditya Marsale (12), Anna Bhau, Yash Rao (10), Mahesh Rao (42), van driver Sanjay Sonawane (32), Nishant Tiwari (23), Rita Tiwari (26), Shubha Tiwari and Laxmikant Dixit.