Nashik Cyclists Eye 'Longest Single Line Of Moving Bicycles' World Record

The Nashik Cyclists Foundation is eyeing to break the Guinness world record of Bangladesh to form the 'longest single line of bicycles (moving)', with nearly 2,000 cyclists in an attempt scheduled next year.Chairman of the Foundation, Praveen Khabia told reporters yesterday they will take up the attempt on February 4, 2018 and the process of registration with the Guinness Book of World Records has been completed.They are expecting school and college students in large numbers to take part in the historic event and are in the process of approaching various private and government schools and colleges.Cyclists above the age of 12, including senior citizens and women, will take part in the event wherein they will peddle in a single line for over 3-km, Mr Khabia said.Currently, the Guinness World record of forming the longest line of bicycles (moving), is held by non-profit social community BDCyclists in Dhaka, when in 2015 1,186 cyclists peddled for 3.2-km to achieve the feat."We also envisage to have 50 per cent women cyclists and are reaching out to women of all ages to participate in the attempt," he said.