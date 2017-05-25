Cops Attend Dawood Ibrahim's Relative's Wedding, Inquiry Ordered

An internal inquiry has been ordered against police officials in Nashik after they reportedly attended the wedding of a woman, whose family is believed to be related to underworld gangster Dawood Ibrahim. City police commissioner Ravindra Singhal has asked for the matter to be investigated.The wedding ceremony, which was held in an upscale mall in Nashik's Mahatma Nagar area was attended by a few policemen from the city's Bhadrakali police station on Monday. The policemen were reportedly invited by clerics.Reports suggest that the function was also attended by local politicians, including legislators and corporators. The police commissioner however, said that he couldn't confirm this yet, but agreed that invitations were indeed sent to local politicians. The groom, he said, is the son of a former local corporator - and perhaps why local leaders were invited. The police commissioner also confirmed that invitations were received by officials of the Bhadrakali police station, located in the old city."The invitation for the marriage was sent to some police officials of Bhadrakali police station and also to some corporators, political personalities, MLAs etc.," police commissioner Ravindra Singhal told news agency PTI. He however, didn't specify the exact number of police personnel who allegedly attended the wedding function.Sources in police department have claimed that an Assistant Commissioner of Police or ACP-rank officer also attended the function.Confirming an investigation, Mr Singhal said that statements of those (police officials) who are believed to have attended the function are being recorded. "It will take two days to complete the internal inquiry against the officials as some of them are on leave," he said.(With inputs from PTI)