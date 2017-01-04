Collapse
Expand

Man Poisons, Slits Throats Of 12 Family Members, Kills Himself

Cities | Edited by | Updated: January 04, 2017 14:19 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Man Poisons, Slits Throats Of 12 Family Members, Kills Himself

12 female members of a family were killed on Tuesday night in Mahona village. (Representational)

Lucknow:  A man allegedly poisoned and then slit the throats of 12 female members of his family before hanging himself in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi. Two of them survived and are said to be critical.

The incident happened on Tuesday night in Mahona West village; male members of the family were not at home at the time.

45-year-old Jamaluddin, a mechanic, added pesticide to the victims' food before killing them, police said, adding that he later hanged himself.

The bodies of the victims - six were minors - were discovered in the morning with their throats slit.

Police say that family dispute could be the cause of the murders.

(With inputs from PTI)

Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READUttar Pradesh Election Will Be Fought And Won On Notes Ban, Say Parties
Amethi family deadMahona West villageAmethi murders

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
DangalRogue OneMoanaBefikreLive ScoreCES 2017

................................ Advertisement ................................