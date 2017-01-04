Man Poisons, Slits Throats Of 12 Family Members, Kills Himself

A man allegedly poisoned and then slit the throats of 12 female members of his family before hanging himself in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi. Two of them survived and are said to be critical.The incident happened on Tuesday night in Mahona West village; male members of the family were not at home at the time.45-year-old Jamaluddin, a mechanic, added pesticide to the victims' food before killing them, police said, adding that he later hanged himself.The bodies of the victims - six were minors - were discovered in the morning with their throats slit.Police say that family dispute could be the cause of the murders.