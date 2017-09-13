Man Kills Boy For Scratching Tractor's Paint In Amritsar

A six-year-old boy has mercilessly been strangled to death allegedly by his neighbour who was furious with him for scratching his tractor's colour here, police said today.Shubhpreet went missing at around 9:30 PM last night from village Malikpur in Jandiala and later his body was found in a wheat husk room, they said.Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi, 18, has been arrested in connection with the killing, said Gurpartap Singh Sahota, Deputy Superintendent of Police, (Jandiala), Amritsar.During preliminary investigation, it came to light that Gopi was annoyed with Shubhpreet's behaviour."Gopi never liked the boy's mischievous behaviour and was furious with Shubhpreet for spoiling the paint of his tractor with scratches and had even warned the kid not to do so," the officer said."Yesterday, in a fit of rage, Gopi strangled Shubhpreet to death," the officer claimed.One more person has been rounded up by the police in connection with the killing of Shubhpreet, he said.A murder case has been registered against the accused.