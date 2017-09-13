Man Kills Boy For Scratching Tractor's Paint In Amritsar

During preliminary investigation, it came to light that Gopi was annoyed with Shubhpreet's behaviour.

Cities | | Updated: September 13, 2017 02:21 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Man Kills Boy For Scratching Tractor's Paint In Amritsar

According to police, one more person has been rounded up in connection with the murder.

Amritsar:  A six-year-old boy has mercilessly been strangled to death allegedly by his neighbour who was furious with him for scratching his tractor's colour here, police said today.

Shubhpreet went missing at around 9:30 PM last night from village Malikpur in Jandiala and later his body was found in a wheat husk room, they said.

Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi, 18, has been arrested in connection with the killing, said Gurpartap Singh Sahota, Deputy Superintendent of Police, (Jandiala), Amritsar.

During preliminary investigation, it came to light that Gopi was annoyed with Shubhpreet's behaviour.

"Gopi never liked the boy's mischievous behaviour and was furious with Shubhpreet for spoiling the paint of his tractor with scratches and had even warned the kid not to do so," the officer said.

"Yesterday, in a fit of rage, Gopi strangled Shubhpreet to death," the officer claimed.

One more person has been rounded up by the police in connection with the killing of Shubhpreet, he said.

A murder case has been registered against the accused.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READWilling To Accept Scindia As Chief, Says Kamal Nath

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Logan LuckyPoster BoysIndia Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreApple EventiPhone X

................................ Advertisement ................................