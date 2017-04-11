Man In Jodhpur Makes Video With Snake Around His Neck; Dies

An attempt to make a video by a 35-year-old man of a snake wrapped around his neck turned fatal after the serpent bit him in Jodhpur district, police said.The incident took place on Sunday when a snake charmer put the snake around Baburam Jakhar's neck as part of a religious ceremony in Lohawat area, they said.The reptile bit Jakhar on his temple region during the act, police said, adding that the video of the entire act has gone viral.The snake charmer took Jakhar to a nearby temple for conjuration and but later rushed him to a hospital when his condition worsened.The doctors declared him brought dead, police said, adding that the suspect fled from the spot.Lohawat police have registered a case under IPC section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder).A manhunt has been launched to arrest the culprit, police added.