15-Year-Old Girl's Hand Chopped Off in UP Allegedly Over Phone Charger

A 15-year-old girl's hand was chopped off with a sword in Uttar Pradesh yesterday, allegedly in a fight over a mobile phone charger.The girl was attacked at a busy commercial area in Lakhimpur Kheri, about 130 km from state capital Lucknow. She had allegedly borrowed a charger from the brother of the man who attacked her, Rohit Chaurasiya. The 26-year-old was chased by witnesses and others and turned over to the police. He will be charged with the National Security Act (NSA), say the police.The teenager suffered severe injuries on her head too, the police said. She has been shifted to a hospital in Lucknow.Senior police officer S Channappa said, "The police are looking into all the aspects of the case. The accused has been arrested. Charges under NSA will be be slapped on him."Rohit, he said, became angry when the girl refused to return the charger.District Magistrate Akashdeep visited the girl and promised all assistance to her family to take her to Lucknow for treatment.