Man Arrested For Allegedly Sexually Assaulting 4-Year-Old Girl

A 50-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl in the Begumpur area of Rohini, police said today.The incident occurred on Sunday night but was reported to the police on Monday afternoon and the accused, identified as Firen, was arrested, said a senior police officer.The accused, who is a neighbour of the girl, had come to her house around 9 pm on Sunday."The accused was known to the family. So the family members didn't hesitate or stopped the accused, when he offered to put the child to sleep. He allegedly sexually assaulted her and fled from the home after warning her to remain silent about the incident," said a senior police officer.The girl, at first, didn't reveal the incident to her mother, but later broke down and narrated her ordeal.The medical examination of the child was conducted and her condition was stated to be stable.Firen is married and lives in the same colony. A case has been registered at Begumpur police station and further probe is underway, police said.The incident comes close on the heels of a similar case in Bengaluru which a three-year-old was allegedly assaulted by a non-teaching staff member of a pre-school. The incident emerged when the girl complained to her parents about her ordeal. Bengaluru police said a case was registered on Saturday and the accused had been arrested.The incident triggered protest by parents of some of the students of the school, who demanded an answer from the management.