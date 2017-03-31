Live Grenade Found In Mathura, Defused

A live hand grenade was found today near the Army oil reserve depot on the Delhi-Agra highway in Mathura, police said.An information was received about a bomb like object being found near Jyoti hospital, which is a few hundred meters away from the old Army oil depot following which Senior policeman Ashok Kumar Singh along with the bomb squad rushed to the spot, a police spokesperson said.The area was cordoned off and the grenade was brought safely for further examining by the bomb squad.Mr Singh said the grenade was found without the safety pin and could have exploded anytime which was dangerous considering there is a military area nearby.The bomb was defused at a secluded place by the bomb squad officials, Mr Singh said.The bomb squad said the grenade is 36 millimetres in size. They added that this kind is generally used by forces such as the Army and the PAC, the spokesperson said.Investigation is underway to find out details regarding how the grenade was brought there, the police official said.