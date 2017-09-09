Jawed Habib Salon Vandalised In Unnao District, Uttar Pradesh

An angry mob on Saturday attacked a Jawed Habib salon in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district and vandalised the property over the use of Hindu gods' caricature in one of his advertisements.Police said the mob was led by workers of the Hindu Jagran Manch, who attacked the beauty salon in Motinagar in the district neighbouring the state capital.As the mob vented its ire on the salon, some customers were trapped inside.The activists of the Hindu outfit also threatened the owner to wind up his business or face consequences, following which a police complaint was filed.A police team visited the salon and took some eyewitness accounts of the attack.Regional Secretary of the Hindu Jagran Manch Vimal Dwivedi said sacrilege of Hindu gods would not be tolerated at any cost."We will not allow the salon to operate," he said.The controversial ad in question carried the caption 'Gods too visit JH Salon' that led to a case being registered against the hair-stylist in Hyderabad. Mr Habib has already offered his apology and maintains that the ad was released in Kolkata by a partner concern without his knowledge.