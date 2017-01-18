Jawahar Bagh Violence: DNA Sample Of Mastermind's Son Taken

The DNA sample of Raj Narayan, son of alleged mastermind of the Jawahar Bagh incident, which left 29 persons dead, was sent for forensic examination on Tuesday, police said."The blood and hair sample of Raj Narayan, son of Ram Vriksha, has been sent to forensic lab," SP Crime Rajesh Sonkar said.M Bansal, CMS of district hospital said that the result may take a few days to arrive as the Lucknow-based forensic lab was the only lab of this kind in the state.The single-member judicial commission investigating the Jawahar Bagh episode will hold a fresh hearing from 16 to 24 January.The commission's chief and former Allahabad High Court judge Mirza Imtiaz, and secretary Pramod Kumar Goyal will arrive in Mathura on January 16. The commission has to submit a report in this connection to the Uttar Pradesh government on March 31.Twenty-nine people - including then SP (City) Mukul Dwivedi and Station House Officer (Farah) Santosh Yadav - were killed during clashes on June 2, 2016 between police and the supporters of cult leader Ram Vriksh Yadav who had encroached upon the 270-acre Jawahar Bagh, a government land.The police had requested the Additional District Judge Saran Tripathi to drop the proceedings against Ram Vriksha as he was one among those killed in the incident.The judge, however, had demanded submission of DNA samples to prove Ram's death."Raj Narayan was finally presented before CJM Kalpana Sharma on Monday and ordered him to undego DNA test," police said.