Intermittent Snowfall Follows Bright Sunlight In Shimla

Two days after intermittent snowfall in Himachal Pradesh, the capital city of Shimla and its nearby tourist spots woke up to a sunny Sunday morning although the minimum temperature was recorded at minus 0.9 degree Celsius.The temperatures remained below the freezing point at most places in the state, an official of the Meteorological Department told IANS, adding that there could be continued snowfall at some places till Monday.This was the season's significant snowfall this year in Shimla. The Met Office said that the snowy landscape will stay this way for about two more days till Tuesday.Kalpa in Kinnaur district was the coldest place in the state with a low of seven degrees Celsius below the freezing point.Solan town recorded a low of 0.5 degree Celsius, while it was minus 3.8 degrees in Manali and 2.8 degrees above the freezing point in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh.According to the weather office, the western disturbances - a storm system originating in the Caspian Sea and the Mediterranean Sea which causes rain and snowfall in the northwest of the Indian subcontinent - will recede by Monday, resulting in dry weather.