IIT Khargapur Professor Drowns Trying Save His Son

A professor of Indian Institute of Technology Khargapur (IIT-K) died trying to save his four-year-old son from drowning at a rain-filled mine on Sunday afternoon, police said."Joydeep Bhattacharya, a professor of Khargapur IIT, died by drowning in a mine filled with rainwater, near the university in Khargapur at around 12 p.m. on Sunday. His body has been recovered and sent for autopsy," said an officer from a local Khargapur police station.Dr Bhattacharya, a professor of Oceanography at the institute, went out for a ride with his son and daughter to Kharagpur's Gholgeria where the accident happened.According to witnesses, the son accidentally fell into the water while clicking a selfie on his dad's cell phone and Dr Bhattacharya jumped in to save him."The child was recovered alive by the locals but Bhattacharya could not be saved from drowning," the officer said."The son has been released after first aid. Both the kids have been sent back to their home. They are in shock," he added.