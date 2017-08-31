Rain Pounds Delhi, Rush Hour Jams Feared

Delhi is seeing a heavy downpour this afternoon with several parts of the city witnessing heavy rains. Residents of the capital woke up to overcast skies and light rains this morning. Gurgaon, the neighbouring satellite city, also saw heavy rains this morning with the city police warning office-goers of traffic congestion.The minimum temperature settled at 26.6 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.Light to moderate showers were recorded last evening as well in Delhi and the neghbouring cities of Noida, Gurgaon and Faridabad.The Safdarjung observatory of the weather department, figure of which is considered official for the city recorded 3.8 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, said a Met department official.Palam received 14.8 mm of rainfall in the same period. The humidity was recorded at 88 per cent at 8.30 AM.The Met office has forecast light to moderate rains along with thundershowers during the day. "The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 33 degrees Celsius," the Met department said.