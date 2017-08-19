Enraged Man Punches And Kicks Woman In Indore Gym. Caught On CCTV

Highlights Man brutally assaults woman who reportedly complained against him The woman falls after the first punch, he then kicks her A couple of men can be seen pulling the attacker aside

In shocking CCTV footage that has been released from a gym in Indore, a man can be seen brutally assaulting a woman who was working out there.The reason: she apparently had complained about his behavior, according to news agency ANI.The man, wearing a sleeveless T-shirt, can be seen getting ready for exercise as another person adjusts the weights for him.When the girl standing behind him says something, he turns around and punches her straight in the head. As the woman slumps over onto the squat rack, holding her head with one hand in pain, other gym members rush to restrain the attacker.But he is not done yet. He then kicks her hard on the knee, and she slowly falls down.A couple of men can be seen pulling the attacker aside, while the others attend to the girl.The video of the incident has been released by news agency ANI.It is not clear yet whether the man has been arrested or a case has been filed.