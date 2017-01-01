Collapse
Engineering Student In Tamil Nadu Hit By Train While Taking Selfie, Dies

Cities | | Updated: January 01, 2017 23:56 IST
Engineering Student In Tamil Nadu Hit By Train While Taking Selfie, Dies

Coimbatore:  A 21-year-old engineering student died when he was hit by a speeding train while trying to take a selfie Coimbatore in early in the morning today, police said.

The incident occurred past midnight when the student was returning after celebrating New Year, they said.

Gunasekharan, a resident of Dindigul district studying at a private college in the city's outskirt, died on the spot when he was trying to take a selfie with the train in the background using his mobile phone, police said.

The victim was hit by the train and hurled at a distance of around 100 feet, they said.

