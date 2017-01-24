Engine Of New Delhi-Bound Train Detaches From Coach

Engine of Bhubaneswar-Anand Vihar Super Fast Weekly Express got detached from the bogies shortly after its departure from Rourkela station today triggering panic among passengers.The New Delhi-bound weekly train had a change of engine besides other maintenance and cleaning work done during the halt at Rourkela station.It had travelled less than a km when the driver sensed some technical snag. He immediately applied emergency stop and corrected the snag.The driver then moved the train ahead but it had hardly travelled another hundred meters when the engine got decoupled and moved forward leaving the coaches behind.Soon the driver realised the situation and reversed the engine. The train proceeded again after proper coupling, said South Eastern Railways public relations officer Bidhan Chandra from Kolkata."The problem was with the coupling which keeps the engine and the bogies connected," he added.Rourkela station superintendent Abhaya Mishra said the train moved ahead after the driver coupled it.The train apparently escaped a possible mishap as the engine moved ahead leaving behind the coaches due to decoupling, Railways officials said.The sight of the engine leaving the bogies behind left the by-standers along the track panicking.The passengers in the train were also scared when they found it moving for some time without the engine.