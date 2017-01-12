Collapse
Expand

Drivers Made To Write Essay For Not Wearing Helmet

Cities | | Updated: January 12, 2017 21:31 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Drivers Made To Write Essay For Not Wearing Helmet

Nearly 1,100 people were caught for not wearing helmet, the police said.

Nashik:  In a unique way to inculcate among drivers the importance of wearing helmet, Nashik police made those violating the rule to write essay on significance of wearing helmet in ensuring road safety.

Under the traffic police's recent drive carried out in city's Mumbai Naka area, nearly 1,100 people were caught for not wearing helmet and they did not pay the fine, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Jayant Bajbale said.

They were asked to write an essay and as a result of which, 12 of them paid fine, 194 purchased helmets, while the remaining people wrote the essay, the official said.

They included doctors, advocates, students and engineers and were appreciated by the police for their effort.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READAfter BSF Jawan's Facebook Video, CRPF Constable's Pay Misery On YouTube
NashikDriversRoad safety

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live ScoreNational Youth DayKhaidi No 150A Monster Calls

................................ Advertisement ................................