Doctors Remove 8-cm-Long Tumour From Minor's Brain In Jaipur

A 12-year-old girl got a new lease of life when an eight-cm-long malignant tumour which spread in her brain and was protruding from her nose was successfully removed by doctors here.Hailing from Ajmer, Shabnam, daughter of a Railway group-D staff, had the tumour which had extended into her right eye orbit.She was unable to see clearly as her eyeball had shifted to the right side, said senior consultant of the neurology department at Manipal Hospital, Dr Manish Basandani.It was a primitive neuroectodermal tumour (PNET), which is rare and found in one among 10,000 people, he said, adding it was detected in Jaunary.The surgery was done on April 14 and the whole procedure went on for around 12 hours.The surgery involved a team of neurologists, ENT and cancer specialist.Since the surgery, the patient is undergoing chemotherapy even before her stitches are removed to avoid recurrence of the tumour, Dr Basandani said, adding, cancer has not recurred.Shabnam had earlier undergone two critical surgeries in February and March for removing the malignant tumour which recurred, he said.