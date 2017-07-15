Denied Ambulance, Man Carries Granddaughter's Body On Shoulder

Faridabad: Nearly 12 kilometers from National Capital Delhi, a man was forced to carry the body of his 9-year-old granddaughter who died allegedly after being denied treatment at the Civil hospital in Faridabad and no ambulance was provided to them by the hospital administration.
According to a police spokesperson, the grandfather of Lakshmi, who had fever for the last two days, on Friday morning brought her to a government hospital in Faridabad but doctors allegedly refused to treat her and later she died.
After her death, the doctors asked the man to take the body home but no ambulance was provided by the hospital authorities, he said.
Having no money, the man could not to hire a private ambulance and started walking towards his home carrying his granddaughter's body on his shoulder, the spokesperson said.
Following intervention by some local media persons, a private ambulance was arranged and her body was sent home.
The man had earlier taken the girl to a private hospital but due to lack of money she did not receive any treatment there, the police spokesperson added.
This is not the first time a hospital has denied ambulance or has been unavailable. On July 12, in Odisha a pregnant woman was carried on shoulders of her relatives for delivering her child at a hospital in Rayagada district as ambulance was not available.
On July 10, a similiar incident took place in Jharkhand's Chatra district. A man was rushed to the hospital after a snake bite, but he couldn't be saved. Locals alleged that delay in treatment led to his death. His family's request for an ambulance was also allegedly denied by the hospital administration.
On July 8, A family in Banda district in Uttar Pradesh was forced to carry the body of their relative on a rickshaw for postmortem after health officials allegedly refused to provide an ambulance. The video of the body being carried on the rickshaw went viral on social media and local news channels.
