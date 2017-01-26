Dabolim Airport Won't Be Shut Down: Smriti Irani

Union minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani today said existing airport at Dabolim in Goa would remain functional even after proposed greenfield airport at Mopa becomes a reality."Congress is always busy confusing people. Even if there is some development work happening, then it creates fear in the mind of people about it," the Textiles Minister said.She was addressing a party workers' meeting in Mormugao constituency of South Goa."When Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for Mopa airport, the Congress leaders started creating confusion in the minds of people claiming that Dabolim airport will be shut down."I will assure you that Dabolim airport will continue to be operational even after Mopa comes into existence," the minister said.She said those dependent on Dabolim airport for their livelihood will not be made to suffer. "Their employment will remain secure," Irani added.Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation for Mopa airport in North Goa, which is scheduled to become operational by 2019.Taking a jibe at Congress, Irani said the party is scouting for a leader in Goa."Congress is not getting a leader in Goa. No one will like to lead the party which has lost the confidence of the people," she said.Irani said the Congress remembers the word "communal forces" only when elections are round the corner."I would like to say that sadly the Congress remembers word communal forces only when there are elections happening in Goa. BJP never differentiated between the communities while executing the developmental works," she added.