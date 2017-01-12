Central Secretariat Metro Gets Huge Video Wall, 4 More Stations Up Next

Seeking to raise awareness on civic issues and metro safety norms, the DMRC has installed a giant LED video screen in the premises of Central Secretariat station and will do so at four more stations soon.Termed as 'Video Walls', the huge panel, was put up at the busy intersection in December, and has become an attractive feature at the station."As of now, five stations are to be covered under this project. After Central Secretariat, panels at the remaining four stations will be installed in the next 2-3 months," a senior DMRC official told PTI.The rest four stations are -- Rajiv Chowk, Chandni Chowk,Kashmere Gate and New Delhi."All these stations are on the Yellow Line (HUDA City Centre-Samaypur Badli corridor) and have been selected on the basis of heavy footfall," the official said."These screens will be displaying images, text and films on various public awareness related issues, metro safety norms like emergency exit, etiquettes and rules and regulations inside the metro," she said.The DMRC has already been running a few awareness campaigns, both in print and electronic. Fictional characters 'Sahi Ram' and 'Galat Ram' are part of that drive.Besides, an animation-based video campaign has also been played at stations for creating safety awareness, besides, adding to their look and feel.On the size of the panels, the official said, "The panel at Central Secretariat station is sized approximately 16 ft x 9 ft and Rajiv Chowk, Kashmere Gate would have them of the same size while those at New Delhi and Chandni Chowk would be sized about 12 ft x 8 ft."The size, however, may slightly vary depending on the availability of space, she said.