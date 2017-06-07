Businessman, Wife, Son Shot Dead Outside Their House In Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur

A businessman was shot dead last night along with his wife and son by unknown men in an apparent robbery attempt Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur town.60-year-old Sunil Jaiswal had reached his house at 9:30 pm in posh civil lines area from his store on a bike with his son when two men shot him and his son Ritik, 25, at point blank range. Hearing gunshots, his wife rushed outside and was shot dead too. Another resident from their locality also tried to intervene. He too was shot but he survived and called the police.The police had reached the house overnight but no arrests have been made so far. Additional Director General of Police, Abhay Kumar Prasad said: "The people seemed to be resisting a robbery attempt."Sitapur, 90 kilometres from state capital Lucknow, had witnessed "robbery attempt of a trader a few days ago," added Mr Prasad.A week back, a 36-year-old businessman was shot dead on the road in Allahabad. Last month too, a man was shot dead and four women of his family were allegedly gang-raped at gunpoint on the highway near Jewar in Uttar Pradesh, around 68 km from Delhi.Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has admitted to an upswing in high profile incidents across the state and called them unfortunate, but also said that his government has inherited a state of 'jungle raj' from its predecessors and that it will take some time for improvements in law and order. The Chief Minister has maintained that law and order remains an important issue for his government.