There was a bomb blast in Darjeeling's motor stand area post-midnight. No one got injured as the place was empty at the time of the blast, police said.

Cities | | Updated: August 19, 2017 14:13 IST
Bomb Blast In Darjeeling, No Injuries Reported

The blast in Darjeeling happened amid the shutdown called by Gorkha Janamukti Morcha. (Representational)

Darjeeling:  A bomb ripped through the heart of West Bengal's hill town of Darjeeling damaging a few shops early on Sunday, police said.

No injuries were reported in the incident that caused panic among locals.

"There was a bomb blast in Darjeeling's motor stand area post-midnight. No one got injured as the place was empty at the time of the blast. We are investigating the incident," Superintendent of Police Akhilesh Kumar Chaturvedi told IANS.

The blast took place on the 69th day of the indefinite shutdown called by the Gorkha Janamukti Morcha (GJM), which has demand a separate Gorkhaland state be carved out of the north Bengal hills.

According to sources, a number of shops and the road in front of the motor stand area have been damaged.

Fire engines, police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel rushed to the spot after the blast. The police have been deployed in the area.

No individual or organisation has so far taken responsibility of the blast.


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Darjeeling blast

