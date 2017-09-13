Blue Whale Challenge: Boy Jumps Off School Building in West Bengal, 2 Others Rescued

Three class IX students who have been playing the online Blue Whale Challenge game were today rescued after one of them jumped from the first floor of their school building in Howrah district today, police said.The three boys, who were over-aged to be in class IX, were students of a state run high school in Bagnan.Police said the teachers heard a thud at the fag end of school hours and found one of them lying on the ground and the two others were at the first floor from where he had jumped below.Luckily his injuries were not serious.The three told the teachers that they had been playing the Blue Whale Challenge game and were at various stages of the game.All the boys had signs of self inflicted injuries on their hands, police said adding that the injured one was treated at a hospital and released.They were also taken to Bagnan police station and counselled there before being handed over to their family members.